Dr. Grigorian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexandre Grigorian, DO
Overview
Dr. Alexandre Grigorian, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Grigorian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Complete Spinal Physical Therapy2510 Westchester Ave Ste 104, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 892-2022
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grigorian?
About Dr. Alexandre Grigorian, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1578596045
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grigorian works at
Dr. Grigorian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grigorian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grigorian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grigorian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.