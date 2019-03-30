Dr. Alexandre Furman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandre Furman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandre Furman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Furman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
LyraCore Health Alliance17 Davis Blvd Ste 401, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 588-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furman?
EXCELENT
About Dr. Alexandre Furman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1477709632
Education & Certifications
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furman works at
Dr. Furman has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Furman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.