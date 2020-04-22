Dr. Ferreira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandre Ferreira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandre Ferreira, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ferreira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jackson Medical Group1801 NW 9th Ave Fl 2, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-5527
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferreira?
I took my mom to Dr. Ferreira and he was very caring and thorough with her. He explained to us in detail what needed to be done. After her surgery, he called me and even FaceTime me so I could see my mom since I was not allowed to be with her because of the corona virus pandemic. He made her feel safe and cared for. This world is a better place because of caring people like Dr. Ferreira.
About Dr. Alexandre Ferreira, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1194754689
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferreira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferreira works at
Dr. Ferreira has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferreira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.