Dr. Desouza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alexandre Desouza, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandre Desouza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.

Locations
Larkin Community Hospital-south Miami Campus7031 SW 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (304) 532-2633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexandre Desouza, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1699735530
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Desouza speaks French and Spanish.
