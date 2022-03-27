Overview

Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Westbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. De Moura works at New York Spine Institute in Westbury, NY with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ and Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.