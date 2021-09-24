Dr. Alexandre D'Audiffret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Audiffret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandre D'Audiffret, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandre D'Audiffret, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Dr. D'Audiffret works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Aurora2040 Ogden Ave Ste 111, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 898-3727
-
2
West Virginia University Physicians1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 393-5169
-
3
Rush Vascular and Endovascular Surgery - Chicago1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2762Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4478
Hospital Affiliations
- J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Audiffret?
Very impressed with Dr. D'Audiffret.
About Dr. Alexandre D'Audiffret, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1568579084
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York At Buffalo / School of Dental Medicine
- Underwood Mem Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Audiffret has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Audiffret accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Audiffret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Audiffret works at
Dr. D'Audiffret has seen patients for Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Audiffret on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Audiffret speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Audiffret. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Audiffret.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Audiffret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Audiffret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.