Dr. Alexandre Buckley De Meritens, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cornell University Medical Center



Dr. Buckley De Meritens works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.