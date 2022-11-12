Dr. Buckley De Meritens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandre Buckley De Meritens, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandre Buckley De Meritens, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cornell University Medical Center
Dr. Buckley De Meritens works at
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr BdM for my 3-month checkup (since radiation ended) - I was in his care around the time of my surgery in March, when he worked at NJ at St Peter's Univ Hospital. Though I could have gone to a new Dr in NJ, it seemed to make sense to see a professional who had been my Dr for months, and who had performed the surgery successfully. He seemed caring and an obviously competent professional who helped save my life. (Of course, ultimately it was important that my insurance still covered this visit at Columbia Presbyterian.) It proved the right decision as he was helpful and supportive again during this visit. I did not have to wait long (as I have had to at some other medical appointments) - and his team who assisted with preparation and paperwork was also pleasant. Thank you.
About Dr. Alexandre Buckley De Meritens, MD
- Oncology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1558555334
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
