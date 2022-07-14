Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Zhang, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Zhang, MD is a Dermatologist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Zhang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Akron Dermatology566 White Pond Dr Ste E, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 535-7100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Lucent Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center Corp.2000 Auburn Dr Ste 120, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 342-3333
-
3
Summa Physician Inc.605 N Cleveland Massillon Rd Ste B, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (216) 342-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
Dr Zhang was able to remove a lipoma for me in her office. She was very kind, cheerful, and thorough, talking me through what she wa s doing. Her staff is also incredible! I couldn’t be happier with the resulting scar, it’s clean, flat, and almost disappeared!
About Dr. Alexandra Zhang, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003021973
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.