Dr. Alexandra Volo, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Volo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
Cardiology Center16244 S Military Trl Ste 560, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-7787
NYU Langone Health101 N Clematis St Ste 110, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 365-3000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In addition to her care and kindness I am completely happy with Dr. Volo as my primary care physician. She has been so thorough in monitoring my health and making sure I am doing all that is necessary to be my best self.
About Dr. Alexandra Volo, MD
- Family Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1598255580
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Volo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volo.
