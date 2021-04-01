Dr. Alexandra Villa-Forte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villa-Forte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Villa-Forte, MD
Dr. Alexandra Villa-Forte, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-9437Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Akron General Medical Center
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Union Hospital
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
- York Hospital
Dr. Villa Forte specializes in a rare type of Vasculitis that I have. She has helped me immensely. This is a treatable, not curable, disorder so I will have regular visits, infusions with her for the rest of my life (hopefully!) She is knowledgeable and puts her patients at ease. She is determined to find the right treatment plan for all. She calls me on Sundays to see if I'm okay. I can't thank her enough.
- Rheumatology
Dr. Villa-Forte has seen patients for Vasculitis and Temporal Arteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villa-Forte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
