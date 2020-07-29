Dr. Alexandra Tiliakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiliakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Tiliakos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Tiliakos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Tiliakos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nicholas A Tiliakos MD705 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 934-6524
-
2
Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC3921 Johns Creek Ct Ste C, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 284-3150Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tiliakos?
Yes! Dr. Alexander Tiliakos is a wonderful, caring doctor. She is very knowledgeable. She treats me for FMF, a rare genetic disorder, and has helped me so much over the years. Whereas I used to have flare ups 3 -4 times a year, I now only have flare ups every 3 or 4 years. I can't thank her enough for how much she has changed my life for the better.
About Dr. Alexandra Tiliakos, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1407064447
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiliakos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiliakos accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiliakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiliakos works at
Dr. Tiliakos has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiliakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiliakos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiliakos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiliakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiliakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.