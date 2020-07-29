Overview

Dr. Alexandra Tiliakos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Tiliakos works at Nicholas A Tiliakos MD in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.