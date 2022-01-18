Overview

Dr. Alexandra Tien, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bristol, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Tien works at Medical Associates of RI, Inc in Bristol, RI with other offices in North Dartmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.