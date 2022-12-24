See All Dermatologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Alexandra Theriault, MD

Dermatology
5 (494)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexandra Theriault, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University, Tx and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Theriault works at Apex Dermatology Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Keloid Scar and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Dermatology Denver
    125 Rampart Way Ste 220, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpes Simplex Infection
Keloid Scar
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Keloid Scar
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 494 ratings
    Patient Ratings (494)
    5 Star
    (479)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 24, 2022
    Have been a patient of Dr. Theriault for years and cannot say enough positive things about her! She is the most caring and supportive physician! She is the best when it comes to dermatology!
    Renee Anderson — Dec 24, 2022
    About Dr. Alexandra Theriault, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609980713
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Co Sch Of Med, Dermatology Univ Tx Med Sch At Houston, Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University, Tx
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Theriault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theriault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Theriault has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Theriault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Theriault works at Apex Dermatology Denver in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Theriault’s profile.

    Dr. Theriault has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Keloid Scar and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theriault on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    494 patients have reviewed Dr. Theriault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theriault.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theriault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theriault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

