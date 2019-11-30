Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD
Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL.
La Consulting and Counseling LLC900 Linton Blvd Ste 205, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Directions (561) 350-9567
Peace Of Mind Delray Beach660 Linton Blvd Ste 110A, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Directions (561) 272-5409
Dr. Taylor is AMAZING! She gave me the time to explain my situation and she actually listened to me. She did not judge me and Gave me the medicine I needed to help me. I will possibly be able to have my quality of life back and to spend more time with my family and not in the bed Crying. I’m so Grateful for her and I will be going to her for the rest of my days. Thank you Dr. Taylor and your staff for all your help!
About Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
