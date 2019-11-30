See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL.

Dr. Taylor works at La Consulting and Counseling LLC in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    La Consulting and Counseling LLC
    900 Linton Blvd Ste 205, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 350-9567
  2. 2
    Peace Of Mind Delray Beach
    660 Linton Blvd Ste 110A, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 272-5409

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
STD Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
STD Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?

Nov 30, 2019
Dr. Taylor is AMAZING! She gave me the time to explain my situation and she actually listened to me. She did not judge me and Gave me the medicine I needed to help me. I will possibly be able to have my quality of life back and to spend more time with my family and not in the bed Crying. I’m so Grateful for her and I will be going to her for the rest of my days. Thank you Dr. Taylor and your staff for all your help!
— Nov 30, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taylor to family and friends

Dr. Taylor's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Taylor

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD.

About Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1972836120
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Residency
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MED COLL
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Taylor works at La Consulting and Counseling LLC in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alexandra Taylor, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.