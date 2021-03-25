Dr. Alexandra Tate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Tate, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexandra Tate, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Tate works at
Virginia Women's Center - Forest Medical Plaza7611 Forest Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 373-6294
Virginia Women's Center- West End6600 W Broad St Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 430-5483
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is the most wonderful doctor was very considerate and compassionate. I needed a follow up and was not aware of that and her office staff was very diligent in contacting me
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184608762
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Tate has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate.
