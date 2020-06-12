Dr. Alexandra Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Stern, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 317 E 34th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 726-7455
- 2 347 E 34th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 726-7455
- 3 347 E 37th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 981-7225
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and professional doctor. She listens attentively and has prescribed a medication that has reduced my blood pressure.
About Dr. Alexandra Stern, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265432066
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Med Ctr Bellevue Hosp
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stern speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
