Overview

Dr. Alexandra Stern, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.