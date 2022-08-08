Dr. Alexandra Stavrakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stavrakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Stavrakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Stavrakis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Stavrakis works at
Locations
Ambulatory Surgery Center Ucla Medical Center Santa Monica1225 15th St Ste 2100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 319-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stavrakis goes above and beyond in both the Operating Room and in her bedside manner and clinical settings. As a patient of Dr. Stavrakis, and an employee of UCLA Health, I knew I was in good hands. She recently operated and fixed a deep laceration and a traumatic ankle dislocation. She came in before the surgery and talked to me about my concerns and questions. Her office staff and additional staff members she connected me with post-surgery have been incredible and easy to communicate with. And lastly, she truly cares about her patients. She came in on a day at 7:30 am she was on call to take my stitches out, new cast, doctor's note from work and a follow-up scheduled in less than half an hour. Thank you Dr. Stavrakis!
About Dr. Alexandra Stavrakis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1396097994
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
