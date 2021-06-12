See All Podiatrists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Alexandra Spangler, DPM

Podiatry
5 (3)
Dr. Alexandra Spangler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Spangler works at Podiatry Associates in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    9105 Franklin Square Dr Ste 206, Baltimore, MD 21237 (410) 574-3900
    795 Aquahart Rd Ste 125, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 (410) 768-0702

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2021
    Dr. Alexandra Spangler is excellent!! She is very professional and communicates well with her patients. I took my 85 year old mother there, and the doctor was effective in taking care of mom's various issues (bunions, callouses, thick toe nails, and fallen arches). She was not quick to just recommend surgery for the bunions, but offered other solutions given mom's age. She also took X-rays and measurements for custom orthotic inserts to address mom's fallen arches (By the way, her staff confirmed it was covered under her insurance during the same appointment thereby eliminating any delay). As a testimony of my faith in this doctor, I immediately set up an appointment for myself to begin my foot health care.
    About Dr. Alexandra Spangler, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1518497023
