Dr. Alexandra Spangler, DPM
Dr. Alexandra Spangler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Franklin Square9105 Franklin Square Dr Ste 206, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 574-3900
Glen Burnie795 Aquahart Rd Ste 125, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-0702
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Alexandra Spangler is excellent!! She is very professional and communicates well with her patients. I took my 85 year old mother there, and the doctor was effective in taking care of mom's various issues (bunions, callouses, thick toe nails, and fallen arches). She was not quick to just recommend surgery for the bunions, but offered other solutions given mom's age. She also took X-rays and measurements for custom orthotic inserts to address mom's fallen arches (By the way, her staff confirmed it was covered under her insurance during the same appointment thereby eliminating any delay). As a testimony of my faith in this doctor, I immediately set up an appointment for myself to begin my foot health care.
Dr. Spangler accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spangler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spangler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spangler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spangler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spangler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.