Dr. Alexandra Soriano Caminero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Soriano Caminero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Soriano Caminero works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 689-5000
CCF - West Palm Beach525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (877) 463-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Soriano. She has excellent bedside manner and is very thorough. She took the time to listen to all of my symptoms and concerns and her physical exam was more comprehensive than any other neurologist I have seen. I am excited to have found a neurologist like her in South Florida. I highly recommend Dr. Soriano!
About Dr. Alexandra Soriano Caminero, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Hershey Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Forest Hills Hospital
- U Autonoma de Santo Domingo
- Pedro Henriquez Urena Nat U
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
