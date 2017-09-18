Overview

Dr. Alexandra Soriano Caminero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Soriano Caminero works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.