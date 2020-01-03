See All Pediatricians in Pompano Beach, FL
Dr. Alexandra Silva-Plazas, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alexandra Silva-Plazas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario.

Dr. Silva-Plazas works at Amicus Medical Centers of Pompano South, Pompano Beach, FL in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Amicus Medical Centers of Pompano Beach South
    135 S Pompano Pkwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 974-8901
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 03, 2020
    Dr. Silva has been my 2 babies pediatrician since they're little... I simply love her. She is very compassionate with babies. She is the best. I would recommend her 100%...
    Montiel Family — Jan 03, 2020
    About Dr. Alexandra Silva-Plazas, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033182886
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    • Colegio Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Silva-Plazas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva-Plazas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silva-Plazas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silva-Plazas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silva-Plazas works at Amicus Medical Centers of Pompano South, Pompano Beach, FL in Pompano Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Silva-Plazas’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva-Plazas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva-Plazas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva-Plazas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva-Plazas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

