See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO

Gastroenterology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.

Dr. Shustina works at Manhattan Integrative Gastroenterology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Integrative Gastroenterology
    928 Broadway Ste 400, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 228-7803

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Gastritis
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections of the Digestive Tract Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Shustina?

Oct 31, 2022
I have spoken with Dr. Shustina by phone and she gave a talk at an event I ran. Dr. Shustina is extremely knowledgeable and qualified, and a caring, sincere practitioner. She truly cares about her patients’ well-being.
Brucha Weisberger — Oct 31, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shustina to family and friends

Dr. Shustina's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Shustina

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO.

About Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861629495
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Garden City Hosp
Fellowship
Residency
  • St Vincent's Hosp & Ctr NY
Residency
Internship
  • St Vincents Midtown Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • New York University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shustina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shustina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shustina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shustina works at Manhattan Integrative Gastroenterology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shustina’s profile.

Dr. Shustina has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shustina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shustina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shustina.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shustina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shustina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.