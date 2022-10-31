Overview

Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.



Dr. Shustina works at Manhattan Integrative Gastroenterology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

