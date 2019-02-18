See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Alexandra Santini, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexandra Santini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Santini works at Personal Physician Care PA in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Personal Physician Care
    4800 Linton Blvd Ste F107, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-5660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Influenza (Flu)
Osteopenia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Influenza (Flu)
Osteopenia
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2019
    Dr. Santini is a caring, and takes her time to find the issue. I am very happy thankful for her.
    Linda D. in W Delray Bch — Feb 18, 2019
    Dr. Alexandra Santini, MD
    About Dr. Alexandra Santini, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730128406
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Santini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santini works at Personal Physician Care PA in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Santini’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Santini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

