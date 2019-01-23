See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wheaton, IL
Obstetrics & Gynecology
9 years of experience

Dr. Alexandra Rzepka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Rzepka works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cadence Physician Group
    1800 N Main St Ste 219, Wheaton, IL 60187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 653-4240

  Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Cervical Polyps
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sickle Cell Disease
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant

    Jan 23, 2019
    I absolutely loved Dr. Rzepka. Ob/gyn is an awkward appointment, especially when you are meeting a new doctor for the first time, but I was very comfortable from the moment she walked in. She took the time to hear my concerns and answered all my questions. I can tell that she genuinely cares about me as a person, not just as a patient. Highly recommend her!
    Jacqui in Wheaton, IL — Jan 23, 2019
    About Dr. Alexandra Rzepka, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770993404
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin Medical School
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Alexandra Rzepka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rzepka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rzepka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rzepka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rzepka works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Wheaton, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rzepka’s profile.

    Dr. Rzepka has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rzepka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rzepka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rzepka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rzepka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rzepka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

