Dr. Alexandra Rzepka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Rzepka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Rzepka works at
Locations
Cadence Physician Group1800 N Main St Ste 219, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 653-4240
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely loved Dr. Rzepka. Ob/gyn is an awkward appointment, especially when you are meeting a new doctor for the first time, but I was very comfortable from the moment she walked in. She took the time to hear my concerns and answered all my questions. I can tell that she genuinely cares about me as a person, not just as a patient. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Alexandra Rzepka, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Medical College Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
