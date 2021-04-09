Dr. Alexandra Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Rogers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
Sansum Clinic4151 Foothill Rd Bldg A, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7564
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, friendly, easy to talk to
About Dr. Alexandra Rogers, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Davidson College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.