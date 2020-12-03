See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Alexandra Reiher, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexandra Reiher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Reiher works at CHPG Endocrinology, Diabetes & Thyroid Specialists of Colorado in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Centura Health Physician Grp Sah Internal Medicine
    11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 365, Lakewood, CO 80228 (720) 321-8460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Anthony Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Thyroid Goiter
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease
Chronic Pain
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gestational Diabetes
Goiter
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Retina Diseases
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroiditis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 03, 2020
    She is great, I have Hashimoto's and she was the first Doctor to listen to me about how i was feeling. she changed my medicine and I instantly started to feel better. she is amazing. i would highly recommend her.
    Brittany Baker — Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Alexandra Reiher, MD

    Internal Medicine
    16 years of experience
    English
    1700046018
    Education & Certifications

    University of Wisconsin
    Loyloa U Med Ctr
    LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Reiher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reiher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reiher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reiher works at CHPG Endocrinology, Diabetes & Thyroid Specialists of Colorado in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Reiher’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

