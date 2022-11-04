Overview

Dr. Alexandra Paul, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Paul works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Brain Aneurysm and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.