Neurosurgery
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexandra Paul, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Paul works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Brain Aneurysm and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adirondack Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208
    Albany Medical Center
    377 Church St Ste 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Dr Paul took incredible care of me. I am 29 and got diagnosed with a chronic illness, which required a neurosurgical procedure, and the placement of an intracranial stent. She is compassionate, extremely knowledgeable and trustworthy. I was well-informed prior to my surgery and my procedure went as perfectly as possible without any complications. She made sure all my questions were answered and that I understood my post-procedure instructions, my medlist, and plan for future follow up. Dr Paul is a brilliant neurosurgeon and she truly saved me. I lived in chronic pain, which I am so fortunate to say that thanks to her, I am now headache free! I cannot recommend her enough. If you need any endovascular procedure or brain surgery, you will be in the best hands. She has been such a light during this difficult time of my life. Dr Paul is a true asset to not only the neurosurgery profession but Albany Medical Center and the patients in the capital region are so beyond lucky to have her.
    Julia DiFabio — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexandra Paul, MD
    About Dr. Alexandra Paul, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154659506
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paul has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Brain Aneurysm and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

