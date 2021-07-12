Dr. Alexandra Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Pappas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Pappas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Katrine, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Locations
Caremount Medical Group1561 Ulster Ave Ste 306, Lake Katrine, NY 12449 Directions (845) 231-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great eye diabetes doctor
About Dr. Alexandra Pappas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1295854925
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
