Dr. McMurray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra McMurray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra McMurray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McMurray works at
Locations
Psychiatric Services SC2727 Marshall Ct, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 238-9354
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing her for many years for clinical depression. She was highly recommended to me by two other medical professionals of mine, and I have never been disappointed. She is up to date on new medications and on new information about older ones. She is easy to talk with, knowledgeable and available for telephone sessions.
- English
- 1942246749
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
