Dr. Alexandra Marcotty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.



Dr. Marcotty works at Kaiser Permanente Arapahoe Medical Offices Laboratory in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.