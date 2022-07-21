Dr. Alexandra Lieberman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Lieberman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Lieberman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Locations
Boca Raton Ob Gyn1050 NW 15th St Ste 215A, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 392-7704
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lieberman and her assistant provided exceptional personal care. Great team.
About Dr. Alexandra Lieberman, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Univeristy of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.