Overview

Dr. Alexandra Kostick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Kostick works at Atlantic Eye Center in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Pterygium and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.