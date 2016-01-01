Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexandra King, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. King works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
About Dr. Alexandra King, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1659802460
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.