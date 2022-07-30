Overview

Dr. Alexandra Hovaguimian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Hovaguimian works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.