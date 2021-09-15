Dr. Herzlich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Herzlich, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Herzlich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY.
Dr. Herzlich works at
Locations
New York Cornea Pllc110 Brook St, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 723-1641
Columbia Ophthalmology Consultants635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3378
Nyc Health Hospitals North Central Bronx3424 Kossuth Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 519-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Jacobi Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr Herzlich for a dried and damaged cornea from the drops used for Glaucoma. Another cornea specialist had dismissed my problem as untreatable and told me to avoid air conditioning and wind and to wear protective goggles. Dr Herzlich was of the opposite opinion. I have improved immensely under her care and will continue to see her every 3 months to maintain the much improved condition of my cornea. She is a warm and caring doctor and just a lovely person.
About Dr. Alexandra Herzlich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1932360997
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herzlich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herzlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herzlich works at
Dr. Herzlich has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzlich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzlich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.