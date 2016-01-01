Dr. Alexandra Haw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Haw, MD
Dr. Alexandra Haw, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hartford, CT.
Dr. Haw works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 923, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 524-4551
- Hartford Hospital
Specialty: Pulmonary Disease
- English
NPI: 1538542386
Board Certifications: Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Haw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.