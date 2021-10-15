Dr. Alexandra Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Goldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Goldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Goldman works at
Locations
1
North TX Ob Gyn - Lewisville328 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 436-7557
2
North TX Ob Gyn - Flower Mound3424 Long Prairie Rd Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 436-7557
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldman is someone I trust whole heartedly to make the most educated and empathetic decision. She was my OB for 2 pregnancies (back to back). She was very understanding when it came to mental health and had great tips to make delivery as smooth as possible. Typically Drs visits give me anxiety. I was always fine in her office! She is upbeat, funny, understanding and overall I can’t see myself going to anyone else! Her staff is (almost) as great as her!
About Dr. Alexandra Goldman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1487717823
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine/Jacksonville
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.