Dr. Alexandra Golant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Golant, MD is a dermatologist in New York, NY. She currently practices at Mount Sinai Dermatology Assocs and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Golant is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Mount Sinai Dermatology Assocs5 E 98th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9728
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Alexandra Golant, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1831498039
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golant has seen patients for Psoriasis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Golant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golant.
