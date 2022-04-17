Dr. Gangi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Gangi, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Gangi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Gangi works at
Locations
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-6746Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-1867
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Almost two years out from MOAS and I continue to be N.E.D. (NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE) I sort of consider myself as the POSTER BOY for PMP. At 67, I'm back to living my life on a NORMAL basis. I find that Dr. Gangi is one of the best doctors that I've ever engaged. Her entire team and Cedars Sinai are a "top shelf" program. I am MORE THAN WILLING to discuss my entire journey through PMP.
About Dr. Alexandra Gangi, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1932498110
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gangi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gangi has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gangi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangi.
