Dr. Alexandra Fotiou, MD
Dr. Alexandra Fotiou, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Locations
Park Ridge Mental Health Center-pinewild100 Pinewild Dr Ste 2A, Rochester, NY 14606 Directions (585) 368-6700
- 2 89 Genesee St Unit 4300, Rochester, NY 14611 Directions (585) 368-3543
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1801804505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fotiou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fotiou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fotiou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fotiou has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fotiou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fotiou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fotiou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fotiou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fotiou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.