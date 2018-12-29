Dr. Alexandra Etkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Etkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Etkin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Absolute Podiatry of NY, PC1302 Kings Hwy Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 645-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a patient of Dr. Etkina for over 15 years, and she has always proven herself helpful and a great doctor. Recently, I had very severe back pain and I called her office after hours from a different state. My phone call was returned within the hour and she prescribed me the proper medication to a pharmacy close to me, which brought me great relief. She is a great doctor with a wide range of knowledge that is useful in all medical situations. Her receptionist can do everything almost immediately.
About Dr. Alexandra Etkin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etkin speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Etkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etkin.
