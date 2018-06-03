Dr. Alexandra Dresel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dresel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Dresel, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Dresel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Dresel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dresel & Holden MD8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 609, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-4571
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dresel?
Dr. Dresel is an excellent surgeon. I had hyperparathyroidism. In October of 2012 she removed the 1 abnormal parathyroid. There were -0- complications and NO scar. Prior to the surgery she took time to throughly explain my options and the surgery. Quite different from the first surgeon I saw who said one sentence of my diagnosis and my nurse will be in to answer your questions. At the time I saw her she had a -0- post surgery infection rate. Her office staff were also great.
About Dr. Alexandra Dresel, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326091927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dresel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dresel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dresel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dresel works at
Dr. Dresel has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dresel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dresel speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dresel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dresel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dresel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dresel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.