Overview

Dr. Alexandra Dresel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Dresel works at DRESEL & HOLDEN MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dresel & Holden MD
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 609, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 369-4571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Wound Repair
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sherry Sturdivant in Rowlett, TX — Jun 03, 2018
    About Dr. Alexandra Dresel, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326091927
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
