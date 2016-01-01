Overview

Dr. Alexandra Dow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Dow works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Scarsdale Multispecialty in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.