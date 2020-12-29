Dr. Alexandra Dimatteo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimatteo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Dimatteo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Dimatteo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital.
Locations
Boulder Medical Center - Boulder - Foothills4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 440-3076Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Medical Center - Longmont1551 Professional Ln Unit 270, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 938-4710Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Longmont United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm pleased with Dr. DiMatteo. She takes her time with me, answers my questions, and is knowledgeable.
About Dr. Alexandra Dimatteo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1467795914
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimatteo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimatteo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimatteo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimatteo has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimatteo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimatteo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimatteo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimatteo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimatteo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.