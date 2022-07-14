Dr. Christie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Christie, DO
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Christie, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Christie works at
Locations
Women's OBGYN Care7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 454, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 953-1710
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Finally a Dr. who is a good listener,,takes your problems seriously,,is skilled ,,She has a nice staff,, You can’t go wrong with this Dr. I highly recommend her for your health care needs.
About Dr. Alexandra Christie, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi
- 1700237864
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christie accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christie works at
Dr. Christie speaks Hindi.
