See All Ophthalmologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA.

Dr. Chebil works at Lasik Center Medical Group, Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lasik Center Medical Group, Inc.
    4001 MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 251-0229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Keratitis
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chebil?

    Jul 22, 2021
    I came to Dr. Chebil with troublesome vision issues related to stigmatism in both eyes, no vision at any distance in my right eye, and contacts were constantly drying out causing me to pull over or stay home entirely - but no more! Dr. Chebil changed my life and I cannot be more thrilled with the results - the surgery was fifteen seconds in each eye and I drove myself to work the next day. Its been several months and I have perfectly sharp vision with no dry eyes, no need for expensive eye drops anymore, and of course, goodbye eye glasses and pricy contacts! The experience in Dr. Chebils office was friendly, prompt, and so relaxing, it really felt like a visit to a spa. I had full confidence in her and rightfully felt that I was in good, caring hands. I highly stand by my experience and Dr. Chebil, this procedure literally changed my life and I can see better than I could have ever imagined with absolutely zero issues. I feel born again, and grateful for this amazing experience!
    Andre — Jul 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chebil to family and friends

    Dr. Chebil's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chebil

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD.

    About Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033290879
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Refractive Surgery (Lasik)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hopital Maisonneuve-Rosemont
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hopital Maisonneuve Rosement
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chebil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chebil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chebil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chebil works at Lasik Center Medical Group, Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chebil’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chebil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chebil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chebil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chebil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexandra Chebil, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.