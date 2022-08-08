See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alexandra Channing, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Alexandra Channing, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Channing works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Canal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complete Atrioventricular Canal Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Double Outlet Right Ventricle Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Murmur Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia With Intact Ventricular Septum Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Fever Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Single Ventricle Anomalies Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Subaortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Rings Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 08, 2022
    Dr. Channing found time to see us right away as we were very worried. She was kind, knowledgeable and reassuring. She offered several solutions to my son in a clear manner. Her office staff is also very kind and responsive.
    Jamie J. — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Alexandra Channing, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679896864
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
    Residency
    • University Of California San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Channing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Channing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Channing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Channing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Channing works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Channing’s profile.

    Dr. Channing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Channing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Channing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

