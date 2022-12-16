See All Hand Surgeons in Pleasanton, CA
Dr. Alexandra Burgar, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (114)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexandra Burgar, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Burgar works at Tri-Valley Orthopedic Specs Inc in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA and Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-Valley Orthopedic Specialists, Inc.
    4626 Willow Rd Ste 200, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 463-0470
  2. 2
    San Ramon Office
    5601 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 130, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 275-1133
  3. 3
    Tracy Office
    2180 W Grant Line Rd Ste 100, Tracy, CA 95377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 833-6821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare
  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Infection Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 16, 2022
    She’s highly competent, and made my son feel at ease. She is trustworthy and highly skilled. Would highly recommend!
    — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexandra Burgar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801891932
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Burgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burgar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burgar has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

