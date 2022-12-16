Dr. Alexandra Burgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Burgar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Burgar, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Locations
Tri-Valley Orthopedic Specialists, Inc.4626 Willow Rd Ste 200, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 463-0470
San Ramon Office5601 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 130, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 275-1133
Tracy Office2180 W Grant Line Rd Ste 100, Tracy, CA 95377 Directions (209) 833-6821
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She’s highly competent, and made my son feel at ease. She is trustworthy and highly skilled. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Alexandra Burgar, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801891932
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Ohio
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Burgar has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burgar speaks Spanish.
