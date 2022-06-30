Dr. Alexandra Buk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Buk, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Buk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Arkansas Foot Clinic1501 Aldersgate Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-1501
Foot & Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas Pllc4200 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 534-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Professional, kind, and efficient. Highly recommend Dr. Buk.
About Dr. Alexandra Buk, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buk has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buk.
