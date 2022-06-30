See All Podiatrists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Alexandra Buk, DPM

Podiatry
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexandra Buk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Buk works at Arkansas Foot & Ankle Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Foot Clinic
    1501 Aldersgate Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-1501
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas Pllc
    4200 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 534-8888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis

  View other providers who treat Bunion
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Great bedside manner. Professional, kind, and efficient. Highly recommend Dr. Buk.
    MH — Jun 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alexandra Buk, DPM
    About Dr. Alexandra Buk, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609846427
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Buk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buk works at Arkansas Foot & Ankle Clinic in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Buk’s profile.

    Dr. Buk has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

