Dr. Alexandra Bujor, MD
Dr. Alexandra Bujor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Modern Women's Care3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 240, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-5060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Western Growers Insurance Services
Dr. Bujor is wonderful! Addressed all my issues, and didn’t seem like she was rushing out the door. So friendly and really engaged in helping me with a nagging Gyn-related problem. 100% recommend her! My prior OB/Gyn left this practice and I switched to Dr. Bujor- no regrets! Feel like I’m in excellent hands. Also, front office staff is terrific and helpful!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Bujor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bujor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bujor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bujor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bujor.
