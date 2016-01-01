Overview

Dr. Alexandra Beris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waukegan, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Beloit Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Beris works at Oak Street Health Waukegan in Waukegan, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.